Bill E. Frey, 96

GIRARD (Oct. 2, 2017) – Bill E. Frey, 96, of Girard passed away Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 13, 1921, in Pittsburg, Ky., to Alfred and Marie (Schott) Frey. He married Evelyn Bettis in 1939 in St. Charles, Mo.; she preceded him in death in 1987.

Mr. Frey retired from Fiat-Allis in 1981. He was a member of the Macoupin County Historical Society.

Surviving are his sons, Roger (Pat) Frey, Rick (Mary Don) Frey and Rodney (Janet) Frey Sr.; son-in-law, Jim Whalen; 12 grandchildren, Dawn (Chad) Fawcett, Brad (Chrissy DeWerff) Whalen, Kelly (Greg) Stewart, Bill Whalen, Casey (Kim) Frey, Aaron (LeeAnne) Whalen, Jerrod (Jennifer) Frey, Jodi (Steve Vaughn) Clark, Adrienne (Brian) Murphy, Rodney (Devon) Frey Jr., Nathan (Amity) Frey and Melissa (Luke) Conkling; 24 great-grandchildren, Cade Fawcett, Kaine Clark, Cylee Fawcett, Riley Murphy, Nate Clark, Drew Frey, Braeden Frey, Cody Frey, Jack Murphy, Hannah Stewart, Cassidy Fawcett, Logan Stewart, Adelynne Frey, Kate Frey, Rylan Whalen, Bryce Clark, Zach Frey, Edson Frey, Alana Frey, Nathan Frey, Evelyn Frey, Fulton Frey, Jenna Frey and Augustine Frey; a great-great-granddaughter, Brogan Rose Mulligan; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Whalen; a brother, Maurice; and sisters, Helen Mayfield and Rube Lee Frey.

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, at Girard Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon immediately followed at Oak Leaf Country Club in Girard.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Historical Society, P.O. Box 432, Carlinville, IL 62626.