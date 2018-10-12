Bike ride for Gold Star Families passes through Carlinville

Bike ride for Gold Star Families passes through

Gold Star Mission, a non-profit organization that honors and supports Gold Star Families (immediate relatives of members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been killed in combat or in support of certain military activities), held its Gold Star Mission 500. Over the course of four days, cyclists departed from Springfield and traveled 500 miles through central and southern Illinois and back to Springfield. They passed through Carlinville on Saturday, Oct. 6. For more information, visit goldstarmission.org. Photo provided by Ashley Donoho.