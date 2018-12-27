Bicycle rodeo set for June 15

Chapter E of the Illinois Goldwing Road Riders Association is organizing a free bicycle skills event designed to teach youth bicyclists (ages 6-12) the skills they need in order to be better cyclists, such as handling and traffic skills that can help them enjoy bicycling more and reduce the chance of injury.

The rodeo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the parking lot of Niehaus Cycle Sales in Litchfield. The event consists of a series of stations, each dealing with an aspect of safe cycling. Participants will have their bicycles inspected, then learn about safe cycling and practice bicycle handling skills. Parents may also participate. Every child who participates will receive a ticket that will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win prizes. Lunch and refreshments will also be provided for free.

For more information or to sponsor the event, contact GWRRA IL Chapter E Directors Virgil and Connie Booker at (217) 801-8814, (217) 416-6633, sgtvb82abn@yahoo.com or csbpanda@yahoo.com.