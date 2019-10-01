Beverly Kay Bruene

Beverly Kay Bruene, 78, of Carlinville, passed away Friday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2019, at Carlinville Rehab.

Beverly was born December 10, 1940, in Carlinville, a daughter of Arthur and Jessie (Coonrod) Caudle.

Beverly graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1958.

After graduation, she married Gene E. Bruene on Sept. 5, 1959 and he passed away Oct. 13, 1985.

Bev worked 40 years for Harmons IGA as head bookeeper and various other jobs affiliated with the store. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville.

Bev enjoyed bingo, reading and the Dallas Cowboys. She was known for her delicious Angel Food Cake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter Carol Gotcher. Graveside services will be Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, 2 p.m. at Prairie Lawn Cemetery.

Burial will follow next to her husband. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Gina Bruhn of Miami Beach, Fla.; daughter, Cathy Pohlman of Carlinville, son, Gene Edward Bruene, Jr. of Gillespie; and son, Todd (Mandy) Bruene of Alton; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville Area Hospital.

Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.