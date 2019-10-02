Beverly Dawn Tilley

Beverly Dawn Tilley, 54, of Gillespie, died at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at 2:07 p.m. She was born Aug. 21, 1965, in Litchfield, to Larry Joe Tilley amd Cathy Lynn (Best) Tilley.

She was a paramedic for Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance Service, Dunn’s and MedStar. Beverly was a member of the Gillespie Area Providers, Christmas Baskets and Fat Bottomed Girls. She would also help anyone that needed anything. She is survived by her daughters, Erica Tilley of Gillespie and Katie (Erik) Jenkins of Benld; grandchildren Liam Butler, Ian Edwards, Eleanor Jenkins, Matilda “Tilley” Jenkins and sibling and Dean Tilley of St. Louis, Mo.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at the Gillespie Civic Center from 1 to 4 p.m. A eulogy will be given at 3 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home for funeral expenses. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.