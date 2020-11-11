Betty Starkweather

Betty E. (Van Iten) Starkweather, 86, of Chatham, formerly of Joliet, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 6, 2020 at Reflections Memory Care in Chatham.

Betty was born April 19, 1934 to Silas and Nanny (Baker) Martin in Champaign.

She married Arden Van Iten in September 1952 in Joliet. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27. In 2010 she married Donald Starkweather in Springfield.

Betty was a homemaker and loved spending time with her grandchildren and reading.

Betty is survived by her husband Donald Starkweather of Chatham; three daughters, Betty Jeanne Sommerville of Senica Falls, New York, Annette (Dan) Scharfenberg of Girard; and Lori (Roger) Holbrock of Kingsport, Tenn.; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Arden, as well as six brothers and sisters.

Private services will take place in Union Chapel Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Reflections Memory Care of Chatham.

Those wishing to give online condolences can do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.