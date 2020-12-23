Betty Neel

Betty Neel, 94, saw passed away Tuesday morning, December 15, 2020 at her residence in Spring Branch, Texas.

She is no longer in pain and her body is fully restored. Her faith in Jesus and her love for her family were her two defining characteristics and the driving forces for how she lived her life. She clung to Him throughout her life and led her family well as she always pointed them to Jesus. Serving Jesus brought her great joy – from raising her children in church and being involved in Vacation Bible School, RA’s, GA’s, children’s choir and much more, to continuing with her heart for ministry by volunteering at each church she has been a member of throughout her adult years.

Betty was born on April 28, 1926 in Hettick, Illinois, the daughter of Coy and Mabel (Mefford) Comer. She grew up in central Illinois where she met and married Marvin Neel. Together they had five children; Gale McGaughey (Burt) of Boerne, TX, Vicki Neel Gaither (Bob) of Spring Branch, TX, Geneva Fazer (Ford) of Spring Branch, TX, Cyndi Lattina (Arlen) of East Carondelet, IL, and Patrick Neel of Canyon Lake, TX. Her five children gave her 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a beloved brother; Ron Comer (Lynne) of Dublin, Ohio; and nieces and nephews: Todd Alderson (Jennifer), Greg Alderson, Pam Comer Radtke (Jason), Dawn Michelle-Comer Kluk (Ron) and their children.

She is proceeded in death by her parents and sister, Faye Comer.

Visitation was held Saturday, December 19, 2020, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Charity Baptist Church, Carlinville.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Charity Baptist Church, Carlinville, with her nephew, Matt Hoffman, officiating.

Burial will take place in Charity Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.