Betty Lee Madden, 88

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 20, 2018) – Betty Lee Madden, 88, of Carlinville joined her husband John in the home he has prepared for her on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. John preceded Betty to heaven, and was waiting with open arms.

She was born in Alton, Illinois on Nov. 5, 1929 to Melvin S. and Myrtle Lyles Campbell.

She spent her adult life with husband John as owner and operator of M & B Cabinet Shop, and as a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by daughters; Cathy (Henry) Singletary of Wilmington N.C, and Diana (Kevin) Schott of Litchfield. She leaves 3 adoring grandchildren; Andrea C. (Josh) McMurray, John C. (Dana) Schott, both of Carlinville; and Angelika R. (Ethan) Fite, of Charleston SC. In addition, 4 great grandchildren will miss her terribly, Kylee McMurray, Jaxson McMurray, Kegan Anderson and Madden Schott.

In addition to her parents and husband John, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin S. Campbell Jr. and Charles S. Campbell.

Services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by mass at 11 a.m. Interment will take place following the luncheon in Gillespie at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carlinville Public Library.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle.