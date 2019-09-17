Betty L. Fanning

Betty L. Fanning, 94, of Gillespie, died at Carlinville Rehab Center, Carlinville, on Friday, Sept. 13, at 1:14 a.m.

She was born May 18, 1925, in Gillespie to Harry Forsyth and Agnes (Campbell) Forsyth. She married Harry Fanning. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1996.

She was a homemaker. She is survived by her son, Harry (Mary) Fanning of Girard; three grandchildren, four great- grandchildren; sister, Sherry (Ken) Alepra of Gillespie; several nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and daughter, Bonita Guild.

Visitation took place Sept. 17, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Funeral services were Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to SS Simon and Jude Church or SS Simon and Jude Altar Society.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.