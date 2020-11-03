Betty June Barnabe

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of our cherished mother, Betty June Barnabe on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Betty was born Jan. 31, 1929 in Gillespie to Franklin Edgar and Rachel Nelly Morrison.

She made Carlinville her home for the past 65 years. She is survived by her beloved husband Fred Anthony Barnabe whom she married on Sept. 1, 1951 in San Francisco while serving her country as Second Lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps.

They were blessed with four children, Rachel Pranger (Bill), Fred Barnabe (Elizabeth), Riane Greenwalt, and Bettina Lever (Michael). Together, they have seven grandchildren, Rachel Germann (Jake), Sara Rentfrow (Joshua), Frederick Barnabe (Kateah), Sydney Greenwalt, Erin Greenwalt (Bryan), Anne Barnabe-Reinbold (Dustin), and Jack Lever; and five great grandchildren, Eli and Max Germann, Eliana Rentfrow, Brooke and Carly Barnabe; neice, Nancy Ruyle, sisters-in-law, Esther Barnabe and Roberta Wenzel.

She enjoyed a full life with her family and loved them deeply.

Betty graduated from Jewish Hospital Nursing School and was the Emergency Room Nurse at Carlinville Area Hospital for over 25 years. Betty and Fred enjoyed their many adventures on family vacations. She loved to cook and entertain for family and friends. She was a devout member of the Carlinville United Methodist Church. She loved her family, her God, and her country.

A private family service will take place with interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.

Donations in her honor can be made to Carlinville United Methodist Church, Carlinville School Milk Fund, or the Carlinville Food Pantry.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.