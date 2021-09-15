Betty Jo Plovanich

Betty Jo Plovanich, 78, of Benld, passed away at her residence on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 4:34 p.m.

She was born Sept. 25, 1942, in Tennessee to Arnold R. Archer and Patricia Archer.

She married Richard Plovanich.

Betty was a homemaker, and had worked for Georgia Pacific in Mt. Olive, and as a bus driver.

She is survived by her spouse, Richard Plovanich; children, Robin Schwehr, Mark White, Alfred White, Murry Carter; step daughter, Becky Plovanich; grandchildren, Wrigley, Easton and Waverly.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.