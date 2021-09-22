Betty Jo Plovanich

Betty Jo Plovanich, 78, of Benld, passed away in her home on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 4:34 p.m.

She was born Sept. 25, 1942, in Tennessee.

Besides a homemaker, Betty had worked for Georgia Pacific in Mt. Olive. She also worked in the cafeteria and a bus driver for CUSD#7.

She enjoyed working in her gardens, watching the hummingbirds in her yard, savoring life with her best friend, Wilma, spending time with her family and driving the school bus.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Plovanich; brother, David Archer; children, Robin Schwehr of Benld, Mark White of Litchfield, Alfred White of Florida, Murry Carter of Texas; step daughter, Becky Plovanich of Mo.; grandchildren Michael McDaniel, Jason McDaniel, Trisha Keifer, Julie White, Kayla Nail and Victoria Carter; many great grandchildren in Illinois, Florida, Texas and her favorite, Lola, her fur baby.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Arvol and Easter Archer; siblings, Jerry Archer, Mary Roberson, Maudie Bell, Al Archer and her best friend, Wilma.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.