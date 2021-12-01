Betty Gilmore

Betty Gilmore was born Oct. 10, 1942. She entered into her eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

She was the daughter of Earl and Virginia Edwards, and sister to Larry Edwards, all of Roodhouse. They are all, now, reunited in Heaven along with her mother and father-in-law: Virgil and Ruby Gilmore.

She grew up in Roodhouse, where she would graduate with the class of 1960.

In 1963 she married her high school sweetheart, Randall Gilmore.

Betty was a beautician until she and Randy began farming in Hillview.

The year 1982 was a bright one, as she and Randy met a young boy named Michael, and they adopted him. In that moment they all got their forever family.

Later the Gilmores would move to Knoxville, before settling in Carlinville with Randy’s job. Betty then began her career with Carlinville School District working in the High School cafeteria.

In 2002 Michael married Robin (Clevenger) Gilmore and in 2004 a grandchild, Braylee was born. She then retired to spend her days with Braylee. In 2008, a grandson, Wyld was born.

Betty lived a life very strong in her faith. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Roodhouse where she and Randy were married. Later they became members of Emmanuel Baptist Church, and finally Cross Church of Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin County 4-H Foundation.

No services are planned at this time.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is assisting the Gilmore family.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.