Betty Bickhaus, 93

KNOXVILLE (Aug. 7, 2018) – Betty Bickhaus, 93, of Knoxville passed away Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Knoxville, with her family at her side.

She was born Jan. 7, 1925, in Quincy to Robert and Ida Soebbing. She married Ernie Bickhaus on Nov. 7, 1945; he preceded her in death.

After marriage, Mrs. Bickhaus threw her energy into raising their six children and caring for her many pets. She loved animals and the outdoors, was always eager to help with adopting a stray dog or cat, loved to take her daily walks with her dogs on her farm in Hettick, was an avid professional tennis and Cardinals baseball fan, and had a passion for reading and listening to KMOX radio.

Surviving are three sons, Tom (Marianne) Bickhaus of Spring Valley, Calif., Brad (Denise) Bickhaus of Glen Carbon and Steve (Diane) Bickhaus of Jacksonville; three daughters, Barb (George) Moore of Conroe, Texas, Ann Peters of Collinsville and Patti (Kirk) Heller of Knoxville; and grandchildren, Jason (Deanna) Moore, Gretchen Moore, Clayton Peters, Blake Bickhaus, Trevor (Jordan) Bickhaus, Zach (Lauren) Heller, Seth (Nikki) Heller, Luke Heller, Ryan Bickhaus, Kaitlyn Bickhaus and Megan Bickhaus.

A mass will be held honoring her life at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy.

Memorials may be made to Benld Adopt-A-Pet, P.O. Box 53, Benld, IL 62009-0053.