Bettis-Shores Family Reunion Oct. 6

The Bettis-Shores Family Reunion will take place Sunday, Oct. 6. A potluck lunch at 1 p.m. at the Modesto Community Center, Modesto.

Doors open about 11 a.m.

Those planning on attending are encourged to bring a dish to share, their own beverage and table service.

Everyone is welcome.