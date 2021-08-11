Bette Mae Reger

Bette Mae Reger, 84, of Sawyerville, passed away at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield on Friday, July 30, at 8:25 p.m.

She was born May 7, 1937, in Sawyerville to Peter Salovich & Irene E. (Chiolero) Salovich Miller.

She married William Reger. She was a retired nurse. Bette was a member of the Canna Church in Gillespie.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Rodney) Pearson of Carlinville, son, Christopher Ewing of Staunton, grandchildren, Nicholas Ewing, Brandon Link, great-grandchild, Miriam Link, daughter in law, Debbie Ewing and sister in law, Rose Salovich.

Bette was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, son, William P. “Bill” Ewing and brother, George Salovich.

Public graveside services will be held at Benld Cemetery on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Adopt-A-Pet, PO Box 53, Benld, IL 62009. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.