Beryl J. Wright, 81

STAUNTON (Oct. 23, 2017) – Beryl “Joyce” Wright, 81, of Staunton passed away at 10:40 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Heritage Health of Staunton.

She was born Aug. 24, 1936, in Alton to James Henry and Irene Marilyn (Hunt) Adams. She married Raymond Wright; he preceded her in death on March 3, 2014.

Mrs. Wright was a homemaker.

Surviving are her children, Pam (Richard) Custer of Shipman and Linda (Michael) Blase of Worden; grandchildren, Amanda (Adam) Madsen, Christopher (Melissa) Crader and Daniel (Heidi) Crader; step-grandchildren, Jeff Blase, Julie Blase and Lindsey Minor; six great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol Copeland of Edwardsville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marsha Crader.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery.

