Beryl J. Wright, 81

Beryl J. Wright, 81

STAUNTON (Oct. 23, 2017) –  Beryl “Joyce” Wright, 81, of Staunton passed away at 10:40 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Heritage Health of Staunton.

She was born Aug. 24, 1936, in Alton to James Henry and Irene Marilyn (Hunt) Adams. She married Raymond Wright; he preceded her in death on March 3, 2014.

Mrs. Wright was a homemaker.

Surviving are her children, Pam (Richard) Custer of Shipman and Linda (Michael) Blase of Worden; grandchildren, Amanda (Adam) Madsen, Christopher (Melissa) Crader and Daniel (Heidi) Crader; step-grandchildren, Jeff Blase, Julie Blase and Lindsey Minor; six great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol Copeland of Edwardsville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marsha Crader.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Share

50 03:11PM 0 Obituaries

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

2 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat shared SportsNation's video. ... See MoreSee Less

Wait for it...

SportsNation

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

2 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

This is quite impressive to say the least. ... See MoreSee Less

HOW?!!??

SportsNation

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

3 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

TRICK OR TREAT: Trick or treat hours in the city of Carlinville are from 6-8 p.m., Oct. 30 and 31. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

3 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

The first round IHSA Class 2A football playoff pairings are set. Local teams will compete as follows: #14 Bunker Hill/Mt. Olive at #3 Downs Tri Valley; #16 Auburn at #1 Hamilton West Hancock. Dates and times should be determined Monday. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

3 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

The first round IHSA Class 3A football playoff pairings are set. Local teams will compete as follows: #12 EA-WR at #5 Carlinville; #9 Alton Marquette at #8 Newton; #15 Vandalia at #2 Fairfield; #10 Greenville at #7 Sesser; #14 Hillsboro at #3 Anna; #11 DuQuoin at #6 Pana. Dates and times have not yet been determined. Should be available on Monday. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share