Bert A. Boglino

Bert A. Boglino, 77, of Benld passed away at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at 6:34 a.m.

He was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Litchfield to Michael Boglino and Mary (Contratto) Boglino.

He married Nancy C. (Davis) Boglino on Aug. 17, 1963 in Farmington. She preceded him in death on July 5, 2014.

Bert was a member of the CFU 217 and Benld OWLS.

He is survived by his daughter, Jody (Mark) Ranger of Gillespie; son, Bret (Angie) Boglino of St. Louis, MO.; grandchildren, Nicole (Bob), Sami (fiancé, George), Trace, Sophie, Josh; great-grandchildren, Lola, Olleigh, Lucy and companion, Carolyn Angelo Hansen of Hamel.

Bert was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Rick Boglino; sister and brother in law, Minnie and Pete Boston.

Visitation and a Celebration of Life were held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld.

Burial took place at Benld Cemetery, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to Build Benld or Gillespie Football Boosters.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.