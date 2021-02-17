Bernice Swires

Bernice Swires, 96, of Standard City, passed away on Monday evening, Feb. 15, 2021 at Hallmark Health Care in Carlinville.

Bernice was born on Aug. 10, 1924 to Alonzo and Elizabeth Haynes in Medora.

She graduated from Shipman High School with the class of 1942. Bernice married Glenn D. Swires on Nov. 6, 1949 in Standard City. He preceded her in death on January 29, 2003.

Bernice worked for Olin during WWII and was a homemaker, raising three children and making sure their home was always well kept. When she was not spending time working around the house she enjoyed sewing. Bernice loved to make her own clothing and loved word search puzzles.

She was a member of Nilwood Baptist Church.

Bernice is survived by two sons, Stanley Swires of Standard City, and Curtis Swires of Carlinville; daughter, Ramona (Robert) Pegel of Carlinville, two grandchildren; and one great granddaughter.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Ridge Cemetery, Atwater, with Rev. John Shelton officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Nilwood Baptist Church.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements. Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.