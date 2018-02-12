Bernice E. Gatewood, 89

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 12, 2018) – Bernice Elizabeth Gatewood, 89, of Carlinville passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 6, 2018, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Bernice was born on July 3, 1928, to Thomas and Bernice (Schaibley) Slattery in Streator.

Bernince was a homemaker and member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville. She enjoyed reading, singing, dancing, playing the organ and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Bernice married Joel Gatewood on April 21, 1990, in Oak Lawn, and he preceded her in death.

Bernice is survived by her son, James Sandino of Beverly Hills, Calif.; daughter, Carol (Jack) Sebek of Oak Lawn; daughter, Kathleen Sandino of Oak Lawn; son, Steven (Liz) Sandino of Carlinville; son, Daniel Sandino of Streator; 11 grandchildren, Melissa (Andrew) Varley, Jamie Sandino, Mia Sandino, John (Alicia) Sebek, Steven Sebek, Breanne (Kevin) Carro, Brooke Sebek, Matthew Reynolds, Casey (Ryan) Cloud, Alyse Sandino, and Andrew Sandino; six great-grandchildren, Grayson Varley, Alexandra and Jacob Sebek, Griffin and Graceanne Cloud, and Charlie Carro; sister, Marilyn Kauzlarich of Streator; sister, Victoria Ganiere of Monett, Mo.; brother, David Aschinger of Shereville, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Slattery and Bernice Slattery-Aschinger; step-father, Victor Aschinger; husband, Joel Gatewood; brother, Thomas Slattery; and great-grandson, Aiden Varley.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Feb. 10, from noon to 1 p.m. at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville. Mass of Christian Burial followed at 1 p.m. at the church with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial was held in Moore Cemetery, rural Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.