Bernice Alma Orban

Bernice Alma Orban, 89, of Brighton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Jersey Community Hospital.

She was born on June 10, 1932, in Brighton, to the late Henry and Alma (Schwab) Orban.

Bernice worked as a meat cutter at Kroger Grocery store, and enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Alma; three sisters, Marie Watson, Ferna Watson, and Dorothy Watts; two brothers, Lester Orban and Earl Orban

Graveside service were held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Brighton Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.