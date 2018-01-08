Bernadine L. Pocklington, 87

SPRINGFIELD (Jan. 8, 2018) – Bernadine L. “Bernie” Pocklington, 87, of Carlinville passed away Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born June 2, 1930, in Waverly to Frank and Vera (Davis) Lambert. She married James A. Rawlings on Feb. 18, 1950, in Waverly, and they later divorced. She then married Elmer C. Pocklington on March 5, 1977, in Jacksonville; he preceded her in death.

Mrs. Pocklington and her husband owned and operated Pocklington Seed Company from 1977-99. She was a lifelong member and past president of the Macoupin County Home Extension; a member of the Red Hat Society, Carlinville United Methodist Church, Business and Professional Women; and loved to sew for her family, cook, read and garden.

Surviving are her daughters, Marley (Mike) Jackson of Modesto and Lori (Kris) Crutcher of Bloomington; a step-son, Donald Pocklington of Hopedale; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven J. Rawlings; a sister, Verta King; a brother, Nelson Lambert; and a step-daughter, Nancy Gibson.

Visitation was held from 12:30-2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, at Carlinville United Methodist Church, with a service immediately following at 2:30 p.m. Burial took place at Mayfield Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville United Methodist Church or Sarah Circle CUMC.

