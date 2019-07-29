Benld United Methodist to hold Block Party August 3

Benld United Methodist to hold Block Party August

BENLD – As part of its centennial activities, Benld United Methodist is hosting a Block Party on Saturday, August 3 from 3-6 p.m.

There will be activities for young and old at the event. For the children there will be a bounce house, water slide, fishing game, duck pond, face painting, balloon animals, and picture frames. For those a little older and more adventurous, there will be a dunk tank, three-legged race, balloon toss, sack race, tug of war and watermelon seed spitting for distance and accuracy.

There will be free hot-dogs, sno-cones, popcorn and drawings for bicycles and gift cards donated by area merchants and individuals including Randy’s, FEMA, Caseys, Ruby Tuesdays, Amores, Subway, Burger King, McDonalds, Steak n’ Shake, Dairy Queen, Amazon, Benld Car Wash, FEMA and Caseys. There will be a gift baskets drawing donated by FNB and a quilt drawing with the quilt made by Rachael DeMartini. There is no cost to enter the drawings. All drawings will be held at 5:30 pm.

Benld United Methodist is located at 209 S. Main.