Benld UMC plans Aug. 3 block party

The Benld United Methodist Block Party will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 from 3 to 6 p.m.

There will be free drawings for 21 bikes, three gift baskets, one handmade quilt made by Rachael DeMartini and 25 gift cards from Randy’s, Casey’s, T.J.’s, FEMA, Dairy Queen, Subway, Ruby Tuesdays, Burger King, McDonald’s, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Taco Bell, Buffalo Wild Wings and Amazon.

In addition, there will be games for kids of all ages, a bounce house/waterslide, balloon animals, face-painting and a dunk tank. Free food will be available, including hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn, freezer pops and cookies while they last.

Everyone is invited to come. Drawings begin at 5:30 p.m. Those registering for one of the bikes must be present to win. Benld United Methodist is located at 209 South Main in Benld.