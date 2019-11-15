Benld Police Report

Oct. 26

Took a report of criminal trespass in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.

Handled a single-vehicle accident on Route 138 by Stewart Street in Sawyerville.

Took a report for a possible order of protection violation, took Nicole Ruyle, 36, of Benld into custom on a Madison County warrant.

Oct. 31

Tiffany Middleton, 26, of Gillespie was arrested for driving while suspended, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 2

Took a report of harassment in the 100 block of South Seventh Street.

Nov. 3

Handled a child custody dispute issue in the 500 block of High in Sawyerville.

Nov. 4

Handled a single-vehicle accident on Route 138 by Stewart Street.

Nov. 8

Took a report for a violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of North Illinois, charges pending. Took a report of identity theft in the 700 block of North Main.

Nov. 9

Bradley Pygott, 48, of Effingham was charged with speeding and violation of child restraint law.