Benld Police Report
Oct. 26
Took a report of criminal trespass in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
Handled a single-vehicle accident on Route 138 by Stewart Street in Sawyerville.
Took a report for a possible order of protection violation, took Nicole Ruyle, 36, of Benld into custom on a Madison County warrant.
Oct. 31
Tiffany Middleton, 26, of Gillespie was arrested for driving while suspended, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 2
Took a report of harassment in the 100 block of South Seventh Street.
Nov. 3
Handled a child custody dispute issue in the 500 block of High in Sawyerville.
Nov. 4
Handled a single-vehicle accident on Route 138 by Stewart Street.
Nov. 8
Took a report for a violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of North Illinois, charges pending. Took a report of identity theft in the 700 block of North Main.
Nov. 9
Bradley Pygott, 48, of Effingham was charged with speeding and violation of child restraint law.