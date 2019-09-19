Benld man dies while in police custody

Earlier this week, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department requested the Illinois State Police – Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 to assume an in-custody death investigation.

The male individual, later identified as Jason A. Strahan, 41, of Benld, became combative with law enforcement during his arrest but was eventually taken into custody in Williamson.

Shortly thereafter, Strahan became unresponsive and medical services were summoned. Strahan was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Efforts to revive Strahan were unsuccessful.

A conducted electronic weapon, commonly known as a taser, was deployed during this altercation by one of the officers.

The initial incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 16, at approximately 10:57 p.m., when the Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Williamson Avenue at Fourth Street in Williamson, in reference a male subject acting erratically and attempting to damage vehicles.

The investigation continues, and will include the receipt of autopsy and toxicology results at a later date.

Upon the completion of the investigation, all findings will be presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s office for review.

No further information related to this incident will be released at this time.