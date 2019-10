Benld library to host pancake breakfast Oct. 26

The Benld Public Library will host an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast by Chris Cakes Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Benld Civic Center, 205 E. Central Ave.

Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, coffee, and Tang for $8. Children 3 and younger are free.