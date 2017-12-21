Benld girl dies in UTV accident

PLAINVIEW (Dec. 21, 2017) – An 11-year-old Benld girl has succumbed to her injuries sustained in a Sunday evening UTV crash in rural Plainview.

According to Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl, his office received a 911 call around 6:13 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, in reference to an accident involving an ATV, but due to poor cell phone service, it was not immediately clear what had occurred or where it had occurred.

Dispatch was able to ping the cell phone number to find the location, and deputies were sent to the Walker Road area in rural Plainview, where a deputy discovered an 11-year-old female, later identified as Madyson Loftis, daughter of Chris and Melissa Loftis of Benld, unconscious and barely breathing. ARCH Air Medical Service was notified and transported Loftis to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. An 8-year-old male was also transported to that hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that five people were on the 800 Polaris Ranger/UTV: a 12-year-old male who was driving it, 44-year-old Donald Ruyle of the 9000 block of Walker Road, who was in the passenger seat holding a 4-year-old male; and the two other children in the back bed of the UTV.

The accident occurred on Walker Road one mile west of Spanish Needle Road and 1.5 miles north of Route 16. The driver indicated he was traveling south on Walker Road, going down a steep grade, when the front tire dropped off into a deep washout in the roadway, causing the front tires to turn sideways and the UTV to roll over and down the slope.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Department and ARCH, responding to the scene were Gillespie Police Department, Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance and Gillespie Fire Department.

A follow-up press release issued Tuesday, Dec. 19, by Kahl stated the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office had informed his office that Loftis had died from her injuries. No autopsy will be performed. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family,” Kahl said.

A candlelight prayer service for Loftis was held Monday evening, while she was in the hospital, with family friend Amanda Redmon making a brief statement. “I had the honor of spending the day today with her family and friends at the hospital and Chris and Melissa asked me to say a few words on their behalf. First, they wanted to let everyone know how appreciative they are of all of the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.”

Redmon gave an update on Loftis’ status, noting, “The swelling in Madyson’s brain has gotten worse despite doctors’ best and constant efforts. The damage done is irreversible and ultimately will be fatal. With educated advice from doctors, full family support and lots of prayers, the family has decided to do what they know Madyson would want done and donate her organs. She will live on in this world and allow someone else to do the same. She touched so many lives through her too short life and now she will continue to touch lives through her passing. Keep lifting this family up in your prayers as their road is not yet done. Let’s do what this small community does best during a disaster and lift this family up in any way that we can.”

“It is with a heavy heart I offer prayers and condolences to the family of Gillespie Middle School student Madyson Loftis in the wake of her recent passing,” said CUSD 7 Superintendent Joe Tieman Tuesday afternoon. “Madyson’s future of dreams and possibilities was cut tragically too short. I know that in this time of despair and sadness her teachers, classmates and friends will focus on the warm memories of Madyson and the positive impact she left on all that knew her. CUSD 7 will continue to offer any support requested or necessary to the Loftis family while also providing grief counseling to any staff member or students.”

Both Ben-Gil Elementary School and Gillespie High School planned fundraisers this week for the Loftis family. At BGES, students will show their “love for Loftis” on Thursday by wearing red and donating $1 or more to the family. At the GHS girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, which was the postponed “Stand with Staunton” event in honor of three young Staunton women killed in a November wreck on Interstate 55, will also feature fundraisers for the Loftis family, including raffles, a donation jar, and a “chuck a duck” event organized by the GHS student council.

A GoFundMe account set up for the Loftis family at gofundme.com/469s2-help-for-loftis-family had raised $1,345 of its $5,000 goal by press time. In addition, a memorial fund has been set up in Loftis’ name at United Community Bank in Gillespie.

Funeral arrangements for Loftis had not been announced as of press time.