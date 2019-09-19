Benld council reassures city there is no cause for alarm over lead inspections

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Coal Country Reporter

The Benld City council meeting on Monday began with Alderman Jim Tilashalski reporting that the city of Gillespie has finished flushing their hydrants, with Benld beginning this week.

City Clerk Terry Koyne reported Ron Weller, a contractor for the city has been taking lead samples from different areas of Benld.

“We received a few phone calls from people thinking there was lead in the water,” Koyne said. “It’s not that there’s lead in the water. Ron has to do this every three years or so.”

“He has an old list of houses in the area that he has to check,” Tilashalski said. “No lead in the water has shown up. There is no connection between the old lead-based lines and the new ones.”

Koyne commented that the water being flushed this week will be discolored, as it was in Gillespie last week.

The council also addressed the topic of recent vandalism regarding a broken flower pot on city property. This was the third such incident in six months. Each flower pot costs about $300, council members estimated.

“It’s a shame that this kind of thing happens,” Mayor Jim Kelly said. “There’s no reason for it.”

Kelly commented that the Benld Police Department does not have a suspect at this time.

The council also agreed to abide by last year’s trick-or-treat times and dates, which were Oct. 30 and 31. This year, the days are on Wednesday and Thursday. Residents may welcome trick-or-treaters from 6 to 8 p.m.

The meeting ended with the council approving the reappointments of Bev Gibson, Don Chapman and Jerri Bayse to the Benld Public Library Board.

Next Meeting

The next Benld City council meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.