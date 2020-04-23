Benld Council disbands police department

Posted April 23, 2020

By: DANIEL WINNINGHAM

Coal Country Times managing editor

The city of Gillespie will be providing 24 hour police service to the city of Benld after a decision was reached during a special Benld City Council meeting April 17.

The official motion voted on was to adopt “an ordinance establishing an intergovernmental agreement to provide police protection by the city of Gillespie on behalf of the city of Benld.”

Those in favor were aldermen Lance Cooper, Mickey Robinson, Jim Tilashalski and Teresa Tucker. The aldermen against the measure were Dustin Fletcher and Brian Frensko. Benld Mayor Jim Kelly was not required to vote on the motion.

It’s a five year agreement with an opt out clause after three years, provided either party gives the other written notice after the second year.

“I know this is a very hard decision for the city (of Benld) to be making and I’ve come to terms with this thing for the past two months,” said Benld Police Chief Jim Zirkelbach. “I hate to say it, but it is probably the best decision to do what we’re doing tonight.”

From Zirkelbach’s perspective, the city had not been getting the qualified police officer applicants it was seeking.

“Just because people are advertising does not meet they will get people to apply for those jobs and that’s where our problem has been all along. We’ve been advertising and no one has been applying. The ones that do apply can’t pass the background (check). There are no (police) academy classes going at this time.

Greg Stimac, union representative local No. 238 for the city of Benld, didn’t think it was the proper time to vote on the issue.

“I know times are tough and it’s hard to find police officers,” Stimac said. “That’s happening everywhere. But with this COVID-19 pandemic, I’d like to suggest that we hold off a month until we can actually hold a town hall meeting. I don’t know what one month would hurt…Just my suggestion.

The Benld Police Department now has two full-time officers, including the chief, and two part-time officers that work pretty regular hours. Another individual helps part-time on a “sporadic” basis, according to Koyne.

The preliminary takeover starts May 1 while the full transition, or the date the policing agreement becomes “fully operational,” will begin June 1. Zirkelbach will stay on through May 31, 2020.

The city of Benld is to pay the city of Gillespie $18,000 per month as compensation, and this will be due the 15th of each month.

“To keep 24 hour protection, this is the only way we can do it,” Zirkelbach said.

As part of the April 17 meeting, the Council limited public comment to five minutes and also cancelled a regular meeting set for April 20.

The Gillespie City Council approved the intergovernmental agreement when it met April 14.