Bee researcher to present at Blackburn Sept. 23

By TOM EMERY

One of the nation’s top scientific researchers on bees and pollination will return to Blackburn College for a series of events on Monday, Sept. 23.

Dr. John C. Marlin, who has published several ground-breaking studies on bee populations, will appear at a presentation for Blackburn campus and community members in the Auxiliary Dining Rooms in the Demuzio Campus Center from noon until 1 p.m.

The public is invited to this portion of the event, which will discuss the importance of using native plants in landscapes to benefit pollinators. Anyone wishing to attend may bring their own lunch, or purchase a meal in the dining hall to bring to the event.

Marlin will then hold an open forum with campus and community members and discuss the “Make Carlinville Beautiful” initiative.

The visit by Marlin is sponsored by Blackburn’s Sustainability Committee – Bee Campus USA and the “Make Carlinville Beautiful” organization.

In his studies, Marlin and his co-researchers have used historic data sets from Charles Robertson, a longtime Blackburn professor who compiled research on bee populations from 1884-1916.

Robertson collected data from bees in the Carlinville area, and found more than 300 species of bees. His work remains a standard in the field.

Marlin has worked with the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center at the University of Illinois’ Prairie Research Institute. His studies on bees in the Carlinville area were published in a 2001 edition of the journal Ecology and Society as well as a 2013 issue of Science magazine.

For more information on Marlin’s appearance at Blackburn, contact Kathy Ruiter at 217-414-9804