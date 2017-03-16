Beavers lose twice in revamped schedule

3 16 17

Blackburn gets pair of baseball games in before weather hits

The Blackburn Beavers played a Friday doubleheader with Hope College at Carbondale in a rescheduled weekend of games due to inclement weather which hit on Saturday.

The Beavers had been scheduled to play one game with Hope, and two games against other schools on Saturday, but the revised schedule had a doubleheader with Hope on Friday.

Hope won both ends of the twinbill by 2-0 and 8-4 scores.

In the first game, Hope scored single runs in the third and seventh innings and the Beavers managed just four singles – one each by Brandon Smith, A.J. Gill, Tyler Durand and Richard Cardenas.

Blackburn pitcher Jonathan Stepp (1-1) pitched six solid innings, allowing four hits and two runs, one earned, with a walk and 10 strikeouts.

In game two, the Beavers took a 4-2 lead with a four-run third inning but couldn’t maintain it in an 8-4 loss.

Hope tied the game with two runs in the third, and took the lead with a three-run fifth and an insurance run in the sixth inning.

Jarrett Sandlin fell to 0-2 on the season for Blackburn, pitching five innings, allowing eight hits, seven runs (five earned) with four walks and four strikeouts.

Offensively for Blackburn, Smith was one for three; Durand one for two; Shane Lewis two for four; Gill one for four, run; Brady Wilkinson one for three, triple, two RBI; Cardenas one for three, run; Walter Jarvis one for three, run, double, RBI; Joey Szeletich walked three times and scored a run.

The Beavers travel to Texas for various games this week.