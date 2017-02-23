Beavers come up shy in bid for SILAC tournament

Beavers come up shy in bid for SILAC

2 23 17

Blackburn’s men’s basketball team had some chances late in the season to make a run at the SILAC basketball tournament, but a tough injury and some tough close losses late put an end to that possible scenario.

The Beavers lost their final two games of the season last week – at home to Spalding and at Greenville, to close the season with a 12-13 record, 9-9 in the loop.

The Beavers were without one of their scoring leaders, Chris Davis, for the final three games after breaking a wrist in the second to final home game of the season.

Blackburn’s final home game was Wednesday against Spalding. The Beavers jumped out to leads of 8-0 and 20-8 in the first half, settling for a 35-30 halftime lead.

Eventually, the Golden Eagles would rally and take a 61-59 win over the Beavers with a strong second half.

DeAndre Manuel scored 22 points with eight boards to lead the Beavers, which were 26 of 62 from the field and five of eight at the foul line.

Spalding got 15 points from Rylan Rowe, 11 from Owen Mumphrey and 10 each from James Turner and Nick Trisko.

On Saturday, the Beavers wrapped up the season losing 126-104 at regular season champion Greenville College.

Greenville took a 63-54 lead at halftime and improved to 20-5, 14-4 in the conference.

Malcolm Scott had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Blackburn (42 of 83 from the field and 15 of 22 at the foul line in the game). Jake Maestranzi had 16 points; Reed Rusten 13 points; Hunter Johnson 13 points; Willie Orange and Tommy Childs 11 points each and Karson Hayes 10 points.

Kenny Greene had 26 points for Greenville, while Johari Dix had 18 points.

Women

The Beavers finish up with a Tuesday makeup game against MacMurray at home.

They dropped a pair of contests last week. Against Spalding, the Beavers lost 85-46, falling behind 27-8 after one quarter and never recovering.

Aleisha Stiltner had 11 points for Blackburn, along with five rebounds. Maria Cline added six rebounds and Raven Holmes had eight points.

Maya Hardin had 15 points for Spalding; Alex Martin had 12 and Brandy Hunter 11.

Blackburn (1-21, 1-14) lost 90-37 at Greenville College Saturday.

Greenville (17-8, 12-4) led 28-3 after a quarter, 44-9 at halftime and 67-22 through three quarters.

Cline had 10 points for the Beavers, while Candace Pollock had seven points and six rebounds.

Claire Schmitt had 17 points to lead Greenville College.