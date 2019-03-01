Beaver Dam Concessions reopened

Enquirer-Democrat Writer

The restaurant building at Beaver Dam State Park is open once again, with some familiar faces at the helm. Donna Strubberg-Peck and her husband Richard Peck have been running the café and bait shop since the beginning of the year.

Strubberg-Peck’s father, Don Strubberg, called Donna last fall when the previous operators gave up their lease. “He called me and asked if I was interested. Oh yeah, I said. This was my dream! I’ve had my eye on it since Dad gave it up, and the time was right.” She and her husband took the opportunity and in a few short months opened the café and bait shop under the name Beaver Dam Concessions.

Along with her cafe, the bait shop will offer a full line-up of fishing items and be operated by her husband Richard Peck. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Kathleen Clark.

See full story in the February 28, 2019 issue of the Macoupin County Enquirer Democrat