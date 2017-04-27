Beaver baseball team has tough week

4 27 17

After a good start, Blackburn gave up 11 unanswered runs and lost 11-5 at Lincoln Christian Wednesday afternoon.

Blackburn (7-22) took a 4-0 lead in the second, but the hosts then scored 11 runs from the third through the seventh innings.

Brandon Smith had two hits and an RBI for Blackburn. Jarrett Sandlin and Shane Lewis also drove in runs.

Ramon Rios took the loss for Blackburn.

Spalding at Blackburn

The Beavers were defeated in all three games over the weekend by Spalding College in an SILAC contest.

Blackburn is now 7-25 on the season, 4-13 in the SILAC.

In game one of a Saturday doubleheader, Spalding won by a 7-0 score. Jimi Keating struck out 10 in improving to 10-0 on the season.

Ramon Rios had a single and stolen base for Blackburn.

Game two on Saturday had Spalding score seven times in the first inning en route to a 12-1 victory.

Kyle Olliges struck out 16 in the win for Spalding, allowing just two hits.

One of the hits was a Walter Jarvis solo home run in the bottom of the fourth for the Beavers only run of the game.

Sunday afternoon’s contest was a 13-1 win for Spalding, as they scored six runs in the first inning to roll to the weekend sweep.

Rios drove in a run for Blackburn, scoring Parker Ramaker in the seventh inning. Ramaker had doubled.

Softball

The Blackburn softball team had a busy weekend, splitting a pair of wild contests at MacMurray on Friday, before losing a pair Sunday to Westminster.

Game one Friday at MacMurray was a 15-11 win for the Beavers.

Blackburn scored eight runs in the third to overcome a 4-1 deficit, and then scored four runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to add insurance.

Hannah Goett had four hits, including a double and three RBIs with two runs scored.

Emma Trybom added three hits, with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Lexi Yockey had a double, two singles and three RBIs, and Daniele Burnell singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs. Allison Howard added three hits as well.

Jensen Ballenger got the win for the Beavers.

Game two was a MacMurray comeback win, 1-13, scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Blackburn carried a 10-5 lead to the sixth before the big uprising. The Beavers got three in the seventh before falling.

Bobbi Morris doubled and drove in five runs for Blackburn, while Goett homered, doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Rachel Wolff had three hits and two RBIs, and Burnell had two hits and scored three times.

On Sunday, Westminster swept a pair from the Beavers, winning 8-0 and 10-2.

In game one, Blackburn was held to four hits, including a double by Abby Frerichs. Westminster used a five-run fourth inning to pull away.

Game two had Westminster score four in the first and six in the fifth inning en route to a 10-2 win.

Burnell had two hits, including a double for Blackburn. Frerichs added a double, RBI and run scored. Howard also drove in a run.