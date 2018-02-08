Bates to continue volleyball career

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 8, 2018) – Carlinville senior Sydney Bates, center, signed a letter of intent next season to play volleyball for Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. Shown with Bates are Fran Struble, Carlinville head volleyball coach; Johnna Kinney, Lewis and Clark head volleyball coach; and her parents, Mike and Tracey Bates. Sydney was a setter for the sectional champion Carlinville volleyball team this past season, also playing basketball and softball during her CHS career.

Photo provided by CHS