Basketball player of the week

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 1, 2018) – This week’s basketball player of the week from Carlinville High School is girls’ senior player Sydney Cania.

Cania is one of the long-range sharpshooters for the Cavaliers, who have a 16-9 record with one regular season game remaining.

She had five three-point makes in a pair of home wins against Litchfield and South County over the past week.

“Sydney has been a nice player for our program for four years,” said Carlinville coach Darrin DeNeve. “She’s a terrific shooter. She’s hit a few big three’s all season long and she hit a couple of three’s against Waverly on Monday to kind of get us going.”