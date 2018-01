Basketball player of the week

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 18, 2018) – The Gary Edwards Country Financial boys basketball player of the week is Carlinville junior Jarret Easterday.

Easterday averaged 9.5 points in four games last week in Morrisonville’s tournament and pulled down five rebounds per game.

“Jarret has stepped into a starting role this year and is very versatile,” said Carlinville head coach Alan Cooper.