Basketball player of the week

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 11, 2018) – The basketball player of the week on the girls’ side is Carlinville senior Emma Griffith.

Griffith had a strong Carlinville Holiday Tournament, scoring 15 points against Greenfield/Northwestern and 13 more against East Alton-Wood River. Prior to that, she had scored 15 points against Bunker Hill, all Carlinville wins.

“The last couple of years, Emma has been a consistent performer for us, able to score inside and grab rebounds,” said Carlinville coach Darrin DeNeve. “She also has an understanding of what she needs to do to help our team defense succeed. She’s a hustler, a good communicator, and a great teammate.”