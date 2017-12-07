Basketball Player of the Week

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 7, 2017) – The Gary Edwards Country Fianncial boys’ basketball player of the week is Carlinville senior Josh Hinzman.

Hinzman is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as the Cavaliers won both games last week to open the season.

“Josh has really stepped up this year and given us much needed senior leadership to help lead us to a 2-0 start,” said Carlinville coach Alan Cooper. “Josh does a lot of small things that add up in a game. His hustle and rebounding have led to his fast start this season and we look forward to watching him continue this success throughout the season.”

As the Gary Edwards Country Financial Basketball Player of the week, Hinzman will receive a plaque and a free pizza from Little Italy’s.