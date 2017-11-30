Basketball Player of the Week

CARLINVILLE – Litchfield all-tournament team member Rachel Olroyd of the Carlinville Cavaliers girls’ basketball team is this week’s Player of the Week.

Through games of the Litchfield tournament, Olroyd has averaged 14.2 points per game, 2.8 assists per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 3.8 steals per game, and 2.2 blocked shots per game. The junior was an all-conference award winner as a sophomore and is hoping to improve in her junior year.

Olroyd had 24 points in a season-opening win at South Fork on Nov. 14.

“Rachel has good basketball instincts and skills,” noted Carlinville head coach Darrin DeNeve. “As she becomes stronger and more consistent, she has a chance to be one of the better players in the area.”