Basketball banquet award photos

Carlinville boys basketball banquet award winners from the event held at the Carlinville Elk’s Lodge on Tuesday, March 6, from left, are: Jack Kessinger (JV Most Improved); Aiden Tosh (Freshman MVP); Mason Drake (Freshman Most Improved); Will Walton (Varsity Most Improved); Joe Fraser (Varsity MVP); Josh Hinzman (Varsity Mr. Hustle); Michael Byots (JV MVP); Aidan Naugle (JV Mr. Hustle); Zack Reed (Freshman Mr. Hustle).

Carlinville girls basketball banquet award winners from the event held at the Carlinville Elk’s Lodge on Tuesday, March 6, from left, are: Sydney Cania (School Record for three pointers in a game); Sydney Bates (Co-MVP, Captain’s Award); Rachel Olroyd (Co-MVP) and Corin Stewart (JV Player of the Year).

Carlinville cheerleading winter awards from the banquet held March 6 at Carlinville Elks Lodge, from left, are: Lexi Dawson, Most Improved; Ashley Williams, Most Valuable Cheerleader and Elyse Lewis, 110 percent award.

Carlinville cheerleading fall award winners from the banquet, from left, are: Madeline Williams, Most Valuable Cheerleader and Avery Kufa, 110 percent award.

Carlinville Cavalettes dance team award winners from the banquet held March 6 at Carlinville Elks Lodge, from left, are Ryleigh Gibbel, Coach’s Award; Karly Ambuel, 3D Award and Erica Lentini, Most Improved.

