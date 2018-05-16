Baseball Cavies wrap up regular season with seven straight W's

Baseball Cavies wrap up regular season with seven

JERSEYVILLE (May 17, 2018) – Carlinville finished off a successful regular season with its seventh straight baseball victory Thursday afternoon in Jerseyville.

The Cavaliers scored twice in the seventh to win a 3-1 decision from the Panthers, improving to 12-7 on the season.

CHS heads to regionals at Havana on Monday with major momentum.

Jersey took a 1-0 lead in the third on a pair of errors contributing to the unearned run against Carlinville starter Kyle Dixon.

The Cavies tied it in the fourth as Dixon led off with a double, scoring on a one-out single by Colton DeLong.

Dixon and Jake Ambuel would keep the Panthers off the board the rest of the way, while Carlinville got two runs in the seventh to win it.

With one out, Tucker Hughes walked, stole second, and went to third on a single by Aidan Naugle.

A pass ball sent Hughes home and Naugle to second. Dixon walked and Ambuel reached on a fielder’s choice.

With two outs, DeLong singled home Dixon to make it 3-1.

Dixon pitched the first five and two-third innings, striking out eight, walking three and allowing just one Jersey hit. Ambuel got the win in relief, throwing one and a third innings, allowing two hits, a walk and one strikeout.

Hughes had two hits and a run; Naugle had a single; Dixon a double and two runs; DeLong had three hits and two RBIs.

Havana 4, Carlinville 1

At Havana, two streaking teams met in the first round of regionals Monday.

It was the host Ducks who prevailed for their 11th straight win, improving to 16-4 overall.

Carlinville’s late surge included a seven-game win streak to end the regular season, but could only muster one hit in the game Monday afternoon. The Cavies finished the season with a respectable 12-8 record.

Carlinville would score first against Havana starter Nick Weaver.

With one out, Naugle would wear one, getting hit by a pitch.

Dixon followed with a double on a 2-2 pitch, scoring Naugle with the only hit and run of the game for the Cavaliers.

Havana struck back in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs and none on, Brandon Clark homered to right-center field off starter Garrett Campbell, tying the game.

Two more reached base in the first but were stranded.

The Ducks got the lead with a second inning run. A walk to Branson Shaw and an error sent Shaw to third base. Nick Williams’ RBI-ground out gave the Ducks a 2-1 advantage.

In the fifth, Havana added to its lead with a pair of runs. Zack Pringle doubled and scored on a Clark RBI-single. Clark came around to score on a two-out hit by Ethan Rampley.

From there, Weaver did the rest on the mound. Carlinville got back-to-back walks to start the sixth inning, but both would be stranded. Weaver retired the final five hitters he faced, striking out 10 Cavaliers en route to the win.

Three pitchers threw for the Cavies, with Campbell going two innings, allowing two hits and two runs, one earned, on three walks and two strikeouts.

DeLong pitched two innings, allowing three hits and two runs. Josh Hinzman pitched the final two innings, allowing a hit while striking out two.

Carlinville baseball senior night players, included, from left, Josh Hinzman, son of Debbie and Paul Hinzman; Joe Fraser, son of Patrice and Bill Fraser; Grayson Armour, son of Martha and Todd Armour; Nick Havlin, son of Kim Thomas and Brian Havlin; and Garrett Campbell, son of Hallie and Greg Campbell. Photo provided.