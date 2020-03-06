Barn to Barn group relocates North Mac High School greenhouse

Barn to Barn group relocates North Mac High

Plans for additional building projects at North Mac High School, required that the agriculture education greenhouse be relocated.

Purchase and construction of greenhouse was funded by the Barn to Barn organization through annual fundraising activities. The greenhouse has been an important resource for the horticulture curriculum at North Mac High School. It serves as an extended classroom for the horticulture class as well as an aid for students to learn business and management skills.

On Feb. 20, there were 17 volunteers who started the process of lifting, transporting and setting the 18 foot by 72 foot greenhouse on its new concrete pad at the corner of Fortune and Blair streets in Virden.

By 2:30 p.m., the doors were locked on the fully reassembled greenhouse. Electrical and plumbing contractors will soon complete the move, and plant sales are predicted to be on schedule for this spring.

Members of Barn to Barn are proud to have had the opportunity to continue serving North Mac School District and, in particular, the agriculture education department directed by Ellen Etter. Barn to Barn committee members working that day were Brandon Crawford, Jarrod Cray, Austin Cole, Farley Cole, Theron Cole, Adam Edwards, Ellen Etter, Randy Hays and Duane Krager. Other volunteers included Kyle Burgess, Ryan Butcher, Dave Carey, Paxton Edwards, Robyn Hays, Ryan Hays, Dave Range and Darold Range.

The group extends thanks to North Mac School Superintendent Dr. Jay Gobel and District Supervisor of Custodial, Maintenance, Building and Grounds Michael Riffey for their assistance in this endeavor.