Barker apprehended for possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materia

Leon Barker, 45, Carlinville, was apprehended for possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material at approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 27.

A “smell of ammonia” was detected at a property on the 300 block of South West Street in Carlinville, which led to the discovery of the manufacturing materials.

Barker was then taken into custody and the Carlinville Police Department called the meth response team to clear away hazardous materials from the residence.

Barker is represented by public defender Jono Verticchio. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom C with Judge Joshua Meyer presiding.