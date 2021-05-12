Barbra Ann Ulrich

Barbra Ann Ulrich, 59, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 5:09 p.m. at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Barb was born on August 23, 1961, in Chicago to George and Clair (Szybowski) Kaduk.

She attended Mt. Olive schools and graduated with the class of 1979.

She married Daniel Philip Ulrich on March 10, 1984.

Barb was employed as an insurance customer service representative.

Barb was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church.

She was an avid bowler and enjoyed league bowling for many years. Barb liked to listen to music, and one of her favorite groups was the Beatles.

Barb is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter, Emily (Patrick) Ulrich of Collinsville; son, Erik (Shana) Ulrich of Merrimack, New Hampshire; sister, Pam (Rich) Monke and brother, Jeff Kaduk of Mt. Olive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and sister-in-law, Janie Kaduk.

Services will be held at St. John Paul II Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 12. Friends may visit from 9 until the start of mass at 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass will be officiated by the Very Reverend Thomas Hagstrom. Burial will be at Chapman Cemetery in Mt. Olive, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Olive Care Center and the Mt. Olive Academic Association.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.