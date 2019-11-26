Barbara R. Carruthers

Barbara Ruth Carruthers, 86, of Girard passed away Friday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2019 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Barbara was born June 11, 1933 to Joseph H. and Mae (Binderman) Keiserman in Brooklyn, New York.

She graduated from Charleston High School, West Virginia with the Class of 1951 and attended college in Fullerton, Calif.

Barbara served in the U.S. Army (Wac), stationed in Alburquerque, New Mexico during Vietnam.

Barbara was an administrative assistant at Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Research Center in Long Beach, Calif.

She loved dancing, horseback riding, needlepoint and cooking.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Randy) Pierson of Girard; son, Joseph (Rebecca) Carruthers of Vine Grove, Ky.; adopted daughter, Donna Enrico of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren, Garrett and Mallory Pierson, Matthew (Amber) Carruthers and Amanda Carruthers; brother, Fred (Janice) Keiserman of Henderson, NV, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Daniel Keiserman.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be given to Girard Fire and Rescue or Carlinville Area Hospital.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is assisting the Carruthers family.