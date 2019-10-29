Barbara Jean Miller

Barbara Jean Miller, 66 of Carlinville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Oct. 24, 2019, at Heritage Health Care, in Carlinville.

Barbara was born April 25, 1953, in Peoria, a daughter of Jack and Mildred Maibach Frank.

Barbara taught home economics at Northwestern and Carlinville high schools until retirement.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father and brother, Jack Frank, Jr.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Carlinville First Church, 18772 Route 4 South in Carlinville.

A celebration of her life will be conducted at 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the church with the Rev. Steve Schmidt officiating.

A meal will follow at the Emmanuel Baptist Activity Center at, 120 West Second South Carlinville.

Barbara is survived by her mother, Mildred Frank of Peoria; daughter, Holly (Jeff) Shepherd of Highland; son, Nicholas (Stacey) Miller of Carlinville; daughter, Megan (Josh) Harms of Carmi; sister, Sharon (Tully) Parker of Troy; sister, Sandy (Doug) Gordon of Glasford; brother, Gary (Tina) Frank of East Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.