Barbara Jane Mefford

Barbara Jane Mefford, 84 of Carlinville, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 4, 2021 at her residence.

Barbara was born Feb. 27, 1936 in Brushy Mound Township, south of Carlinville, the youngest daughter of Verda Best and Melvin Miller.

She married Keith “Red” Mefford June 18, 1955 in Carlinville and he preceded her in death April 21, 2009.

Following graduation from Carlinville High School in 1954, Barbara worked in Springfield at the Illinois Daily Newspaper Markets as secretary to the manager of that organization. She later worked thirteen years as Service Representative for General Telephone Company, and rounded out her working career as the Executive Secretary of Carlinville Area Hospital retiring from that position in 2004 after twenty-five years service.

She is survived by two daughters, Lori (Mark) Hopping, Tracy (Randy) Bilbruck; two sons, Bradley (Paula Schaefer) Mefford, Douglas (Laura) Mefford; four grandchildren, Lexi (Brandon) Haley, Darci (Josh) Boston, Lucas Mefford, Elsa Mefford and one great grandchild, Spencer James Haley.

Private family graveside services were held on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Moore Cemetery, rural Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, Carlinville, Illinois where she has been a member since her teenage years.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home Carlinville is assisting the Mefford family with their arrangements.