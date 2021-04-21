Barbara Anne Hazelwood

Barbara Anne Hazelwood, 74, of Staunton, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

She was born June 27, 1946, in Granite City, the daughter of Lloyd C. and Nadine (Ulgar) Hazelwood.

She was a graduate of E. St. Louis Senior High School Class of 64 and earned her teaching degree from SIUE in 1968.

Barbara taught first grade for 33 years at Staunton Elementary School.

She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Historical Society, and Bremer Sanctuary in Hillsboro and volunteered at Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site.

Barbara loved reading, traveling to Switzerland, Australia, the Pacific coast and many times to Arizona, and all animals, especially her Siamese cats.

Surviving are a sister Roberta (Gill) (Jim) Wolff of Freeburg; brother, Greg (Judy) Hazelwood of Millstadt; sister, Lois (Charles) Wiles of Freeburg; niece, Tiffany (Matt) Burke of Swansea; nephew, Patrick (Tori) Gill of Dumont, CO; nephew, Cody Gill of Belleville; nephew, Ryan Hazelwood (Timothy Burgess) of Wildwood, MO; niece, Amy K. Hazelwood (Dan Wise) of Nederland, CO; niece, Kelsey (Tim) Corcoran of Chicago; nephew, Kevin Wiles of Freeburg; two great nieces and four great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a baby brother Gary; brother – in – law, Robert Gill; and a dear friend Rosalie Battuello.

There are no public services planned.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, Adopt A Pet, Benld, IL or Alzheimer’s Association.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.